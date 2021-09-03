Karan Kundrra: People are misinterpreting my post on Sidharth Shukla, but don’t blame them

Karan Kundrra didn’t have a conversation with late actor Sidharth Shukla just before his death, which many people are assuming after reading his condolence message on Instagram. The actor has come forward to clarify, saying letting his fans believe it would be unfair to Shukla’s memory and legacy.

After the news of Shukla’s sudden demise shocked the industry, Kundrra took to Instagram to condole his death, writing, “Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad”. Soon, people started a buzz on their last conversation.

“I would not say that people took it in the wrong way because when something like this happens one tends to take what is beautiful out of everything,” Kundrra says, adding, “I don’t even want to blame people for it”.

“You read what you want to read. Most of the people, who loved him, probably tried to seek some comfort from my post. I don’t have anything to say against anyone. But I also don’t want to be in a situation where people think ke aisa kuch hua hai. It is not fair,” shares the 36-year-old, while opening up about his decision to come forward to set the record straight.

Explaining the whole conversation, which later led to this confusion, Kundrra tells us, “Just a day before Shukla’s death, I was sitting with a bunch of my friends, and we were discussing work, future plans and we were looking at Bigg Boss. That’s how Sidharth’s topic came up”.

“How he is doing wonderfully well as somebody who took the best from Bigg Boss, taking his career to the next level. We also discussed how he is an inspiration for a lot of people. We all agreed that he would do well going forward. And it comes as a big shock when the very next morning, you get to know that something like this happened. That is what I wrote in my post. A lot of people thought I meant that I had spoken to him, but I was talking about him with my friends”.

Just like many of Shukla’s fans and people from the industry, Kundrra is still struggling hard to process his death. “My first reaction after getting to know it was ‘it must be a very stupid joke’. I don’t want to believe it. I am thinking about his family, fans and about the legacy which he created. That’s more important right now,” he says.

Kundrra says his late friend always had a big smile on his face, and that’s how he will continue to stay alive in his memories. “If I remember him, I only see him smiling,” he concludes.