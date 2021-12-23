Karan Kundrra’s sister hints at Tejasswi Prakash in tweet about ‘garbage and fake love’, her brother Pratik hits back

After Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fallout on Bigg Boss 15, their family members got into a war of words on Twitter. Karan’s sister Meenu Kundra seemed to suggest that Tejasswi is ‘garbage’, which got a sharp response from Tejasswi’s brother Pratik Wayangankar.

Replying to a fan who showed concern for Karan, Meenu tweeted, “He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!”

Pratik took umbrage at the comment and hit back in another tweet. “She is standing with her ‘people’ right from Day 1. And when she takes a stand for herself, she’s called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language… She’s my sister, a daughter, a woman! Let’s maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss,” he wrote.

On Thursday, a promo for Bigg Boss 15 showed differences cropping up between Tejasswi and Karan, or #TejRan, as fans lovingly call them. “Jaise tu palta hai na (The way you flipped), it shows you never loved me,” Tejasswi said, causing Karan to break down and tell Nishant Bhat, “Jiske liye 8 weeks khada reh gaya, woh mere pyaar ko pooch rahi hai (The one I always stood up for, for 8 weeks, is questioning my love for her).”

A dejected Tejasswi said that Karan portrays her as someone who fakes everything for the camera. Meanwhile, he sobbed and lamented, “Har baar mere saath yahi hota hai (This happens to me every time).”

Before entering Bigg Boss 15, Karan had told Hindustan Times how he was shaped by his bad experiences. “A lot of heartbreaks, broken trusts have given me the perspective that you have got to choose what affects you and what does not, because it is a crazy life out there,” he had said.

