Karan Kundrra: This is the time to strengthen my bond with Tejasswi Prakash

In a recent interaction with us, actor Tejasswi Prakash told us that her boyfriend, actor Karan Kundrra, hasn’t popped the marriage question yet. Responding to her comment, he says with a laugh, “Woh bahot shaani hai. Yeh sab bolke woh mere se cheezein nikalwa leti hai.”

The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) actor, whose relationship with Prakash continues to make headlines, tells us that he’s in a rather “good space” today. Apart from his career which is growing “slowly and steadily”, he feels thankful to have her as a companion. “Our relationship is getting stronger. We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us,” he shares.

Quiz him if marriage is on the cards for them and Kundrra says, “Marriage is going to be a natural progression. I can’t put my finger on the exact date. When it’s the right time, it will happen.”

He adds that they are concentrating on their respective careers and “strengthening their bond”, and he’s in no mood to make hasty plans: “She’s very busy with her shoot schedules. Marriage isn’t just about two people; it’s about two families coming together. Tejassswi and I are learning to balance our personal and professional lives [before we take the next step].”

Last week, Kundrra grabbed the spotlight due to a tiff that he had with the paparazzi who chased Prakash’s car all the way from the sets of her television show in Film City (Mumbai) and then tried to enter her house.

Talking about it, he says, “Kisi ke, especially ek ladki ke, ghar pe aisa ghuss jaana isn’t safe. Uncle and aunty got flustered because they didn’t know what was going on. I felt like this is something I need to address. I spoke to them (paparazzi) personally and they understood my concern.”