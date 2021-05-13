Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal going through a rough patch? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor addresses rumours

Karan Mehra has addressed the rumours claiming he and Nisha Rawal are going through a rough patch. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been married to the model-turned-actor since 2012. The couple also has a four-year-old son Kavish.

On Thursday, a report claimed that Karan and Nisha were facing troubles in their marriage. Reacting to the claims, Karan has denied any truth in the report.

"I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading," he told AajTak. He was in Punjab where he was shooting for his television show Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan.

"I am not really feeling well. I am experiencing a lot of weakness even though my reports have come back negative. I have undergone three-four tests by now but all of them are negative. Nisha and Kavish (their son) i in the other room. I have completely isolated myself," he added.

Earlier in the day, a leading daily claimed that things between Karan and Nisha 'haven’t been going too well' for the past few months and they 'are trying to sort out their differences.'

Karan and Nisha tied the knot on November 24, 2012. Last November, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Nisha shared pictures of the couple's indoor celebrations and said, "Happy Anniversary to my Shontu Singh Pupchick & to my Punchoolee."

Sharing the same pictures, Karan said, "Happy 8th Anniversary @missnisharawal Gosh I can’t believe it it’s only been that long as it seems like a lifetime spent already So much more to endure I tell you people..Jokes apart thankyou for being my Life Partner and my Soulmate and these 14 years of togetherness Love you."