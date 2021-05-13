FIR filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta for using casteist slur

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has landed in legal trouble. An FIR against the television star has been registered in Hissar, Haryana, for using a casteist slur in a recent video.

Earlier this week, Munmun faced criticism after she used casteist slur in a makeup video. A section of the fans expressed their outrage against the actor for using the slur on social media. The hashtag '#ArrestMunmunDutta' also started to trend.

It has now been reported that Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan has registered a complaint against her. According to India Today, the FIR was filed under section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajat Kalsan, a lawyer, shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter.

First information report has been registered against the actress Munmun Dutta @ Babita ji at police station City Hansi under section 3(1) (u) of SC ST POA act.

On May 10, Munmun issued an apology, blaming the 'language barrier' as the reason for her error of judgement. "It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation," she wrote on Instagram.

"I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret for the same," she added.

Munmun began her career as a model before making her television debut in Hum Sab Baraati Hai. She became widely popular after she appeared on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she plays the role of Babita. Munmun has also appeared in a few films including Mumbai Express and Holiday.

