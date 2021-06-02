Karan Mehra gets support from Bigg Boss co-contestant Manveer Gurjar: 'Stay strong. Hard time bro'

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has spoken in support of actor Karan Mehra after he was accused of domestic violence by his wife, actor Nisha Rawal. Manveer has said that Karan is a 'humble man' and asked him to stay strong.

Manveer was reacting to a tweet that read, "#KaranMehra and assault, i have not (seen) this man loosing his Calm in worst of situations he faced in #BiggBoss & even when people were abusing him, like seriously? Some women take advantage of the societal empathy & y’ll join so easily. Why men are not trusted in the first place?" Manveer tweeted, "Correct! Totally Agreed.. I met him in BiggBoss10.. And MARK MY WORDS.. He was sooooooooo caring nd humble. Hard time bro #KaranMehra StayStrong. Be patience.."

Karan was arrested and later released on bail after Nisha filed a police complaint against him. She accused him of pushing her, injuring her in the process. However, Karan maintains that Nisha was upset after he refused to give her the alimony amount that she desired. He said that she hit her own head against a wall and threatened to 'ruin his life' with false allegations.

Karan told ANI, "Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'ab dekho kya hota' ( now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall."