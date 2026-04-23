Karan Wahi dispels rumours that he has quit acting for spiritual transformation: 'Doesn't mean I have to leave my work'

Actor Karan Wahi became a household name after acting in several shows like Remix, Dill Mill Gayye, Never Kiss Your Best Friend (S2), and Channa Mereya. The actor recently opened up about his spiritual journey and how he came to his beliefs a little later in life. After his comments surfaced on social media, many wondered if he intends to quit acting altogether. The actor has now clarified that he has no intention of doing so. (Also read: Amid feud rumours with Parth Samthaan, Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Rishita Kothari breaks silence: ‘It began to hurt deeper’)

Karan clarifies rumours

Karan Wahi has addressed rumours claiming he has quit acting.

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote in response to a now-deleted post which said that the actor has decided to step away from acting to focus on spirituality. Karan wrote in the caption, "Being spiritual doesn't mean I have to leave my work. Please don't spread rumours for the sake of virality. Request to the concerned person to remove this post and not spread lies. Thank you."

Karan Wahi via Instagram Stories.

Karan's spiritual journey

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{{^usCountry}} The speculation of him leaving acting first began after Karan sat down for a chat on the Abraa Kaa Dabra Show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The speculation of him leaving acting first began after Karan sat down for a chat on the Abraa Kaa Dabra Show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “Someone randomly told me 4-5 months ago in Delhi that I get very angry, and that I should stay calm, and should wear a tulsi mala. I never had such a thought. It’s not that I am not spiritual, but over time, I had drifted away from spirituality for whatever reason. But I don’t know… the last four-five months have been beautiful. Somehow, I found myself wondering how I could get a tulsi mala from Vrindavan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “Someone randomly told me 4-5 months ago in Delhi that I get very angry, and that I should stay calm, and should wear a tulsi mala. I never had such a thought. It’s not that I am not spiritual, but over time, I had drifted away from spirituality for whatever reason. But I don’t know… the last four-five months have been beautiful. Somehow, I found myself wondering how I could get a tulsi mala from Vrindavan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also shared that he started doing naam jaap (chanting). “I follow Neem Karoli Baba, and through him I was introduced to Premanand Maharaj ji. I started listening to his sermons, and then I understood what naam jaap is.” He added, “One thing led to another, but whenever I find time, whenever I’m distracted or whenever I begin to think something negative, this thought comes to my mind that when you are doing naam jaap, you are doing something good, and it also helps you forget all your stress and worries,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also shared that he started doing naam jaap (chanting). “I follow Neem Karoli Baba, and through him I was introduced to Premanand Maharaj ji. I started listening to his sermons, and then I understood what naam jaap is.” He added, “One thing led to another, but whenever I find time, whenever I’m distracted or whenever I begin to think something negative, this thought comes to my mind that when you are doing naam jaap, you are doing something good, and it also helps you forget all your stress and worries,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Karan was recently seen in the romantic thriller series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani (2024) on SonyLIV.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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