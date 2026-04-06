Karishma Tanna announces first pregnancy with husband Varun Bangera, calls baby ‘little miracle’
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, married in February 2022, are expecting their first child due in August 2026.
Actor Karishma Tanna has shared a heartwarming personal milestone, announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The couple, who married in 2022, revealed the news on Monday, April 6, delighting fans and industry friends alike. Karishma also confirmed that the baby is due in August 2026.
Karishma Tanna announces first pregnancy
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Scoop star posted a series of adorable pictures to mark the special moment. Alongside the images, she wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift — August 2026,” accompanied by a pink heart with a bow emoji. The announcement quickly started gaining traction, drawing an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from celebrities and followers across social media.
Several prominent names from the entertainment industry flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes. Khushi Kapoor expressed her excitement with affectionate emojis, while Dhanashree Verma, Kritika Kamra, and Bhumi Pednekar shared warm congratulations. Actor-host Manish Paul cheered enthusiastically, while Drashti Dhami and Sanjida Sheikh also conveyed their blessings. Wishes continued pouring in from Sonal Chauhan, Mahhi Vij, Amrita Arora, Anusha Ranjan, Maheep Kapoor, and Aditya Seal.
Karishma and Varun’s love story
Karishma Tanna started dating Varun Bangera in 2021 and eventually married on February 5, 2022, at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. The wedding was conducted as a multi-day celebration that included pre-wedding ceremonies such as mehendi and haldi, followed by the main wedding ritual and a reception. The guest list primarily consisted of family members and close friends, with a select group of television and entertainment industry personalities in attendance. Among the notable names present were Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, and Ridhi Dogra.
Karishma Tanna’s latest work
On the professional front, Karishma Tanna received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in Scoop, which premiered on Netflix in June 2023. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series featured her as journalist Jagruti Pathak and marked a notable shift toward more performance-driven roles in her career. The show was well-received and won Best Asian TV Series at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, with Karishma’s performance earning strong critical appreciation. After Scoop, she made a special appearance in Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae, adding to her recent screen presence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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