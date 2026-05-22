Karishma Tanna has Tulu-style South Indian baby shower to welcome 1st child with Varun Bangera. Watch

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera are expecting their first child. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to give an inside look at the Tulu-style South Indian baby shower they had to welcome the baby. She also remarked that their hearts are full, as this is a dream come true for them.

Karishma Tanna’s Tulu-style baby shower

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are expecting their first baby this year.

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Karishma posted a video on Instagram in a joint post with Varun. In the video, Karishma is decked in a traditional pastel pink saree and gold jewellery. Varun wears a white kurta. She even receives a sweet kiss from him later on the video after describing that she’s feeling nervous and happy. “Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together,” she wrote, posting the video. Varun hails from a Mangalorean background, while the actor is Gujarati.

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{{^usCountry}} Karishma also added, “Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karishma also added, “Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She ended the note with, “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together.” About Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She ended the note with, “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together.” About Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Karishma and Varun began dating in 2021 and married in 2022 in Mumbai. The wedding was a multi-day celebration that included pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi and mehendi, followed by the main wedding ceremony and a reception. Their families were at the wedding, apart from close friends from the film and TV industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karishma and Varun began dating in 2021 and married in 2022 in Mumbai. The wedding was a multi-day celebration that included pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi and mehendi, followed by the main wedding ceremony and a reception. Their families were at the wedding, apart from close friends from the film and TV industry. {{/usCountry}}

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In April this year, Karishma took to her Instagram to post a series of adorable pictures to announce her pregnancy. Alongside the images, she wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” accompanied by a pink heart with a bow emoji. The announcement quickly started gaining traction, drawing an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from celebrities and followers across social media.

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Karishma last starred in the 2021 film Lahore Confidential and the 2023 web series Scoop. The series, which premiered on Netflix, is directed by Hansal Mehta. She played journalist Jagruti Pathak in it, and her performance was well-received. In 2024, she played a cameo in Ananya Panday’s web series Call Me Bae.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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