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Karishma Tanna has Tulu-style South Indian baby shower to welcome 1st child with Varun Bangera. Watch

Karishma Tanna announced her pregnancy in April and has now posted an inside glimpse of her baby shower. Take a look.

May 22, 2026 07:35 pm IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera are expecting their first child. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to give an inside look at the Tulu-style South Indian baby shower they had to welcome the baby. She also remarked that their hearts are full, as this is a dream come true for them.

Karishma Tanna’s Tulu-style baby shower

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are expecting their first baby this year.

Karishma posted a video on Instagram in a joint post with Varun. In the video, Karishma is decked in a traditional pastel pink saree and gold jewellery. Varun wears a white kurta. She even receives a sweet kiss from him later on the video after describing that she’s feeling nervous and happy. “Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together,” she wrote, posting the video. Varun hails from a Mangalorean background, while the actor is Gujarati.

In April this year, Karishma took to her Instagram to post a series of adorable pictures to announce her pregnancy. Alongside the images, she wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” accompanied by a pink heart with a bow emoji. The announcement quickly started gaining traction, drawing an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from celebrities and followers across social media.

Karishma last starred in the 2021 film Lahore Confidential and the 2023 web series Scoop. The series, which premiered on Netflix, is directed by Hansal Mehta. She played journalist Jagruti Pathak in it, and her performance was well-received. In 2024, she played a cameo in Ananya Panday’s web series Call Me Bae.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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