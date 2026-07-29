‘Our greatest blessing is here’: Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera welcome baby boy on Guru Purnima; congratulations pour in

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have welcomed their first child. On Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram to share in a joint post that their baby boy was born on Guru Purnima, July 29. Congratulations poured in for the couple from their friends and colleagues.

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera welcome baby boy

Varun Bangera and Karishma Tanna had their first child on July 29.

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On Tuesday, Karishma and Varun announced that they had been blessed with a baby boy. They posted a monochrome picture of a baby’s feet with ‘he’s here’ written on a tag attached to the toes. The text on the picture reads: “It's a boy! KARISHMA & VARUN. OUR GREATEST BLESSING. 29TH JULY 2026.”

The couple expressed their joy at their first child’s birth in the caption: “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… (sparkle emoji) Our greatest blessing is here. (white heart emoji) 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun (heart and folded hands emojis).” Congratulations poured in for the couple in the comments section.

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{{^usCountry}} Khushi Kapoor wrote, “big congratulations!!!!!!!” with heart emojis. Smriti Irani commented, “Heartiest congratulations! God bless,” with heart emojis. “Awwww (heart emojis) congratulations to both of you. This is beautiful,” wrote Kiku Sharda. Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Neha Dhupia, and several others congratulated the new parents. About Karisma Tanna-Varun Bangera {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushi Kapoor wrote, “big congratulations!!!!!!!” with heart emojis. Smriti Irani commented, “Heartiest congratulations! God bless,” with heart emojis. “Awwww (heart emojis) congratulations to both of you. This is beautiful,” wrote Kiku Sharda. Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Neha Dhupia, and several others congratulated the new parents. About Karisma Tanna-Varun Bangera {{/usCountry}}

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Karishma and Varun began dating in 2021 and married in 2022 in Mumbai. The wedding was a multi-day celebration that included pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi and mehendi, followed by the main wedding ceremony and a reception. Their families were at the wedding, apart from close friends from the film and TV industry.

In April this year, Karishma took to Instagram to share a series of adorable pictures announcing her pregnancy. Alongside the images, she wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” accompanied by a pink heart with a bow emoji. The announcement quickly started gaining traction, drawing an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from celebrities and followers across social media.

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She had a Tulu-style baby shower in May, of which she posted pictures and videos of. “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together,” she wrote.

Karishma last starred in the 2021 film Lahore Confidential and the 2023 web series Scoop. The series, which premiered on Netflix, is directed by Hansal Mehta. She played journalist Jagruti Pathak in it, and her performance was well-received. In 2024, she played a cameo in Ananya Panday’s web series Call Me Bae.