Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant stuns Amitabh Bachchan with astrological revelation about his kundali. Watch

This week on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, an unexpected and entertaining moment unfolded when a contestant from Indore left host Amitabh Bachchan both amused and surprised with an intriguing astrology-related revelation. Indore contestant Aditya Joshi charms Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 17 with astrology skills, predicting a bright future for the actor.

Contestant predicts Amitabh's future

Aditya Joshi, who occupied the hot seat in the latest episode, introduced himself as someone with two academic degrees and a certification in Vedic astrology. Curious and clearly intrigued, Big B quipped, “Gentleman, after so much education, what are you doing here? You have two degrees and a certificate in astrology? So, you can tell what’s happening in the country? Can you tell me something about me? What does my future hold?”

Aditya clarified that he had studied Vedic astrology, a traditional Indian system of astrology. He confidently assured Bachchan, “The future is very well for you, sir.”

Not one to let it go easily, Amitabh pressed him further, asking how he could be so sure. That’s when Aditya revealed a surprising detail — he had studied the supertstar’s kundAli (birth chart) during his training, explaining that celebrity charts are commonly used as samples for study. When asked where he got it from, Aditya replied, “It’s available on the internet.”

The unexpected revelation left the Bollywood legend momentarily speechless and visibly surprised. The exchange quickly went viral on social media, with fans chiming in with admiration and humour. One user commented, “Sir, you’re not going anywhere. You’ll be on our screens forever,” while another said, “Big B is timeless — no kundali can predict that!”

About KBC 17

KBC 17 continues to perform steadily in the TRP race. According to the latest ratings, the show currently holds the 26th spot with a TRP of 0.8, showing a slight uptick from its previous ranking of 28. The iconic quiz show airs on Sony TV Monday through Friday at 9 PM.