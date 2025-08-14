Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan his dream job is to become Kiara Advani's ‘lifetime driver’

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17 is back. In the new episode, the first contestant, Manavpreet Singh, who is a mechanical engineer, left the host surprised when he said that if he wins big, then he will get a good car and become Kiara Advani's driver! (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh join KBC 17, explain Op Sindoor) KBC 17: A die-hard Kiara Advani fan has shared his hilarious wish on the show.

Kiara fan wants to be her driver

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, when host Amitabh Bachchan asked Manavpreet what he would do if he won big, the die-hard Kiara fan had an answer ready—buy a luxurious car and have Kiara Advani as his passenger in it for life! He even sweetly added that he wouldn’t mind being her lifetime driver.

The audience broke into smiles, and even Big B was amused by the adorable confession. He went on to add that he can even mend the car if any problem occurs, and that is why he is best suited for the role. His wife, who was also present among the audience, was seen giggling when Amitabh questioned her about what she wanted to say to her husband's dream.

Kiara embraces motherhood

Kiara welcomed her first child, a girl, in July with husband Sidharth Malhotra. The actor couple posted a joint note on Instagram to share the news of their daughter's birth. It read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

On the work front, Kiara is creating buzz with her presence in the highly anticipated War 2, from her glamorous first-ever bikini appearance to her fierce action sequences. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and was released in theatres on August 14. Next, she will be seen opposite Yash in the much-anticipated pan-India action entertainer Toxic.