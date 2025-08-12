Amitabh Bachchan chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh join KBC 17, explain Op Sindoor

Actor Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17 is back. On the Independence Day special episode, the show will welcome Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Deosthalee. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sony Entertainment Television shared a video giving a glimpse inside the episode. Col Sofiya Qureshi will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 17.

Col Sofiya Qureshi opens up on necessity of Operation Sindoor on KBC 17

The clip began with Col Sofiya sitting on the hot seat along with Wing Commander Vyomika and Commander Prerna. Speaking to Amitabh, she said, "Pakistan yeh karta chala araha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya (Pakistan has been doing this. So a response was necessary. So Operation Sindoor was planned)." Amitabh listened to her and then nodded his head.

Wing Commander Vyomika, Commander Prerna will also be seen on KBC

Next, the armed forces personnel introduced themselves. They then shared that they would be part of the show to celebrate Independence Day. Next, Amitabh was heard saying, "Bharat Mata ki" as the audience shouted "Jai." This translates to "Hail India". The video ended with Amitabh walking towards the hot seat with Col Sofiya, Wing Commander Vyomika and Commander Prerna.

The clip was shared with the caption, "This 15th August, KBC Hosts Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh & Commander Prerna Deosthalee in its Independence Day Maha Utsav Special Episode. Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati ka Independence Day Maha Utsav special episode 15th August raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par (Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati's Independence Day Maha Utsav special episode on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on August 15 at 9 pm). @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy [KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 2025]."

All about India-Pak ties, Operation Sindoor, Col Sofiya, Wing Commander Vyomika

Col Sofiya and Wing Commander Vyomika were key faces of the media briefings on Operation Sindoor. The operation was carried out in the early hours of May 7 this year to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. It led to a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that was halted after an understanding was reached between the two sides on May 10.

India and Pakistan were at loggerheads after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor. Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.