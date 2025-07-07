Kavita Kaushik wades into waterfall to save beloved pet dog from drowning; fans ask, ‘what about the other one’. Watch

Actor Kavita Kaushik’s recent trip to a waterfall with her husband, Ronnit Biswas, and pet dog Raaka almost turned dire. After her dog chased another into some strong currents, she had to wade into the water to save it from drowning. She posted a video of the ordeal on her Instagram. Kavita Kaushik had to jump into waterfall to save her pet dog Raaka.

Kavita Kaushik saves pet dog from drowning

“Happy birthday @justronnit, just a reminder that there will always be adventure! Thanks for being born and being ours. P.S.- Not me shouting 'video bana lo shayad mera akhri ho' (make a video, it might be my last) in a dire situation,” she wrote, posting a video of the rescue.

In the video, Kavita and Ronnit can be seen relaxing by the waterfall and clicking pictures when their pet goes into the water to chase another dog. Unfortunately, both dogs are soon caught in a strong current and are almost pulled away, even as Kavita screams for Raaka to come back to them. After a while, she decides she needs to step in to save the day.

One person called the Reel, “A short film with drama, action, glamour and a dog sentiment,” but others questioned why she took her pet along to the waterfall during the rains.

Numerous comments under the video asked about the other dog that was also swept away in the water. “Mam what about the other dog? Is he safe? I m just concerned as i am also a doglover,” read one comment, while another wrote, “What about the other dog, where is it?” Kavita addressed this in her video by thanking Mahadev for saving them, as they couldn’t find the other dog, sadly.

Recent work

Kavita rose to fame by starring in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and C.I.D. However, she bid adieu to television more than a year ago, calling the content ‘regressive’. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2004 film Ek Hasina Thi. She was most recently seen in Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Loveyapa.