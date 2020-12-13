Kavita Kaushik shares photo with husband Ronnit Biswas, talks about ignoring trolls ‘when there is real love’

tv

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 17:20 IST

Kavita Kaushik, who was recently seen on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter to share a picture with her husband Ronnit Biswas. The two of them were celebrating with a cake and flowers and the image was captioned, “Happy Sunday.”

Some of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s fans trolled Kavita but she paid no heed to their comments. When a fan told her to ignore the ‘piece of s***s barking here’, she gently advised her to not resort to the same kind of language being used by trolls.

“Thank you dear, but if you use language like them then whats the difference between them and us na. ignore the made up hate when there is real love and truth to hold,” Kavita wrote.

In Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita and Ronnit came face-to-face with Rubina and Abhinav, and set the record straight about some serious allegations that had been made. In now-deleted tweets, Ronnit claimed that Abhinav had a ‘serious alcohol problem’ and accused him of messaging Kavita late in the night ‘wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours’.

On the show, Kavita alleged that Abhinav sent her messages that were not obscene but of a ‘violent nature’, and she had to threaten to call the cops on him to make him stop. Abhinav said that he would like to see the messages and denied that he was ever violent with her. He added that he and Rubina would deal with the matter legally.

Ronnit had tweeted earlier this month about Abhinav, “Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once.”

