Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik furious over claims of Abhinav Shukla drunk-texting Kavita Kaushik, vows to ‘not leave’ her and her husband

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 08:51 IST

In a new promo for Bigg Boss 14, former contestant Rakhi Sawant was seen entering as the newest challenger for the trophy. It also showed the ‘ghar wapsi’ of evicted contestants Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni.

Rakhi promised to support Vikas Gupta and targeted Arshi Khan as soon as she entered. Talking about Arshi, Rakhi said, “She is not Arshi Khan, she is totally Shilpa Shinde.”

Aly had an emotional reunion with Jasmin Bhasin. He also told her, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik the reality of one of the contestants, the name of whom was not revealed in the promo. “Mere dimaag slip ho gaya isko leke. Poora time aap teeno ki bitching. Isko thanda maine karna hai (I lost my cool about this, he bitches about the three of you all the time. I will set him straight),” he said. Going by Aly’s tweets, it can be presumed that he is talking about Eijaz Khan.

Vikas informed Abhinav about the allegations against him: “After Kavita (Kaushik) left from here, bahar yeh nikla tha ki tum bohot zyada sharab peete ho aur tum unko bohot zyada gande-gande messages bhej rahe the (it was claimed that you drink a lot and sent her a number of obscene messages).”

A shocked Abhinav shared this information with Rubina, saying that not only Kavita but her husband Ronnit Biswas also made these claims. “Woh kitna gir sakte hai, yaar (How low can they stoop),” he remarked. Rubina vowed to ‘not leave them’ and set things straight as soon as she exited the Bigg Boss house.

Ronnit had tweeted earlier this month about Abhinav, “Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once.” The tweet has now been deleted.

