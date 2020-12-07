Aly Goni on Kavita Kaushik’s husband saying men like him give others a bad name: ‘He should talk to my ex-girlfriends’

tv

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 06:57 IST

Aly Goni’s exit from Bigg Boss 14 was one of the most shocking. After he and Jasmin Bhasin lost the eviction task, he sacrificed his own journey on the reality show, so that his best friend could continue.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aly talked about his eviction, Kavita Kaushik’s husband Ronnit Biswas’ criticism of him, change in Jasmin’s personality on Bigg Boss 14 and why he has been tweeting against Eijaz Khan. Excerpts:

Q. Fans are very upset with your eviction and have been trending #WeWantAlyBack and #BringSherAlyBack. How do you feel about it?

A. I feel really bad for my fans but somewhere, I hope they understand that I did this for Jasmin. She is the closest to me. I am really happy to see the reaction of people which is so amazing. They showered so much love, positivity and support. It was unreal. I loved it.

Q. There is speculation that you might return to Bigg Boss 14 next week. Is there any truth to this?

A. As of now, there is nothing like that. I am just chilling. I just got to know that some new challengers are entering the show. I think that is going to be the game. I am watching from the outside, as of now, and supporting Jasmin.

Q. After your fight with Kavita, her husband said that there is ‘something wrong’ with your mind. He said that men like you who get aggressive with women give other men a bad name. What is your comment on this?

A. I will just tell him one thing. He should go and talk to all my ex-girlfriends, they will give a better answer to him (laughs). I have been in good relationships with all of them. 90% of my friends are girls. I think if he wants me to get a check-up, he should also get himself and Kavita ji tested. The reports will tell who is the one with issues.

Also read | Kavita Kaushik’s husband Ronnit says he cried after her fight with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: ‘Something wrong with his mind’

Q. Many have alleged that Jasmin completely changed and became very negative after your entry on the show. Do you agree with this?

A. It is not negative, it is strong. There is a lot of difference between the two. Like Salman (Khan) bhai said in Saturday’s episode, she is an ‘achchi bachchi (good kid)’ who says everything as it is and does not do anything behind anyone’s back. Whatever happens, she gives a reply to the face. If anyone says something and she remains quiet, these same people will tweet that she does nothing and sits quietly. And when she retaliates, these people will call her negative. She is playing well and I am proud of her.

Q. Do you feel that Jasmin’s equation with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla changed because of you?

A. No, not because of me. I never interfered. In fact, I formed an equation of my own with Rahul and she had her own equations. I did not interfere in what happened between them in the task because it is their equation. Jab dosti khud ki hai, jhagda khud kiya hai toh solve bhi khud hi karenge (When they became friends on their own and fought on their own, they will also sort things out on their own). I tried once or twice but it is their equation. I hope they sort it out on their own and I think that is what is happening as well, from what I can see.

Q. After your exit, you have been very critical of Eijaz Khan on Twitter. Why is that?

A. Whatever I knew of him, in front of me, he was something else. But when I looked at him from the outside, I did not expect him to be talking about Jasmin, Rahul and others behind their backs. I thought he is someone who says everything to the face, not someone who gives threats behind someone’s back. Making fun of someone’s hair and all is something I did not like.

Kya samajhta tha aur yeh insaan kya nikla 👏🏽 itni izzat di iss bande ko 👎🏽 layak nahi.. bas ab ek hi cheez bolunga "Tik Tok" Tik Tok" https://t.co/RmnPTPHYAk — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 5, 2020

Also read | Aditya Narayan says he will move into 5 BHK flat with wife Shweta Agarwal soon: ‘I have been saving since years’

Q. What is your equation with Pavitra Punia? When you entered, she mentioned that she was your friend, but then you seemed to have a falling out...

A. Pavitra and I have worked together but after that, we have never chilled. Yes, I knew her from before. Jo andar hua, hua. Agar uske dil mein hoga, toh I will give her time. Jab usko lagega ki sab theek karna hai. But mere dil mein koi grudge nahi hai uske against (Whatever happened inside, happened. If she wants to talk it out and mend things, I will do that. I don’t have any grudge against her).

Q. Jasmin has earlier talked about how her friendship with you was affected by the constant relationship rumours. Did you ever feel the same way?

A. It was like that in the beginning, but later, it did not affect us at all. It was like, people will say something, so let them say whatever they want, what can you do about it? But she is more important than all this.

Follow @htshowbiz for more