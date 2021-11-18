KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant to leave after he asks about Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan jokingly asked a young Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant to leave after his unusual question featuring Jaya Bachchan left the KBC 13 host speechless.

This week, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has invited children and young adults on the show. On Wednesday night, a contestant named Aradhy Gupta revealed he aspired to become a television journalist when he grows up and requested if he could interview Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor obliged and the young contestant pulled out his question cards. He asked the actor a bunch of questions regarding his growing-up years, work and even his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While he responded to each one, he was put in a spot after Aradhy asked him a question about his tie-up with Amazon Alexa.

“Your voice is been recorded for Alexa so, at your home, when Jaya aunty says 'Alexa switch on the AC', does Alexa answer or do you say 'Yes, ma'am'?” the young contestant asked. This left Amitabh speechless while the crowd cheered.

The Brahmastra star then replied, "Mr TV journalist, Main aur interview nahi karna chah raha hoon. Aapke krupya mera ghar chod ke, issi waqt waapas jaiye. Yaar tum kamaal ke sawaal puch rahe ho (I want to discontinue. You can please leave. What are these unusual questions!)"

He then explained, "Firstly, Alexa is not connected with the AC at home. We do it manually so chances of something like this happening at home are impossible."

Amitabh was also asked if, owing to his height, he cleans the fans at his residence himself. After a good laugh, Amitabh replied that he doesn't.

While this week is dedicated to children, the Friday special episode – Shaandar Shukarvaar – would feature the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2. Promos from the episode have revealed that Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be seen promoting the movie on the sets of the show.

Coincidentally, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the first film of the franchise with his son Abhishek Bachchan.