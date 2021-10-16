KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek's Guru, teases Hema Malini ‘I know but I will not tell’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan had a Sholay reunion with guests Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy in Friday's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. Among a few film-related questions, Amitabh also asked a question about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer, Guru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh asked the question which required Hema and Ramesh to identify the film director after watching a video clip from the film Guru. The question read ‘Who is the director of this film?’ The options were A) Anees Bazmee B) Mani Ratnam C) Vishal Bhardwaj D) Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Guru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a small discussion, Hema and Ramesh guessed the right answer – Mani Ratnam. However, while they discussed among themselves, Amitabh teased them saying that he knows the answer but won't tell.

Amitabh had also asked a question about the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. It was a question for ₹10,000 and Hema and Ramesh were able to give the right answer.

The question read 'The film Satte Pe Satta is said to have been inspired from which Hollywood musical. The options were: A) Seven Brides For Seven Brothers B) The Sound Of Music C) High Fidelity D) Mary Poppins. The correct answer was Seven Brides For Seven Brothers.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan sings ‘Dilbar Mere’ for Hema Malini on KBC, fan says he will complain to Dharmendra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not letting go of the opportunity, Ramesh mentioned that Satte Pe Satta starred Hema and Amitabh in lead roles. He, therefore, asked the two of them to recreate the song Dilbar Mere Kab Tak from the film. While Amitabh lip-synced to the song, Hema walked around the stage.

Amitabh had also asked a question from his own film, Namak Halal. It read, "According to the song from the film Namak Halal who danced ‘pag ghungroo baandh?’ The guests guessed the right answer: Meera.