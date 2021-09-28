Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after contestant asks him, ‘Aapne GST bhara hai?’
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after contestant asks him, ‘Aapne GST bhara hai?’

Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 when a contestant asked him if he was an honest taxpayer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

A GST inspector caught Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan off-guard when she asked him if he has been honest in his tax dealings. Sandhya Makhija, from Rajkot, explaining her job to Amitabh, told him that she weeds out the bad guys who skip paying their taxes, and imposes fines on them. 

Amitabh Bachchan asked her to explain what a ‘state tax inspector’ does, and she said in Hindi, “Sir, I am a state tax inspector in the GST department. And my job is to help the good people by making things easier for them and to make life difficult for bad people. I help honest taxpayers and monitor those who possess black money.”

Amitabh said, “So you convert the bad people into good people? And if people don't pay GST on time, they're fined for it, aren't they?” Sandhya said that they could be fined up to 10,000, and asked Amitabh, “Sir, aapne toh diya hai na (You've paid your GST, haven't you)?” Amitabh was left speechless for a moment. He looked around sheepishly and said, “Devi ji, agar humne na bhara hota na, toh humko yahan baithne nahi dete (Madam, if I hadn't paid my taxes, they wouldn't have let me work). Pakad ke le jaate aap jaise log humko, band kar dete (People like you would've caught me and put me behind bars).”

Sandhya could only manage to make it to the 40,000 question but got the answer wrong. She left with just 10000. 

Also read: KBC 13: Jackie Shroff says he once approached Amitabh Bachchan for autograph but was stopped by Abhishek, Shweta

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began last month, with Amitabh returning as host for the twelfth time. He has hosted all but one season of the popular game show. The outlier season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. This season has already seen two people attempt the 1 crore question; a third contestant will tackle it this week. Only one contestant has made it to the jackpot 7 crore question.

Topics
kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan kbc
