KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘daya kijiye hum par’ as Sourav Ganguly turns host, grills him. Watch

A new promo from the upcoming celebrity-special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 saw actor Amitabh Bachchan sitting in the hot seat as cricketer Sourav Ganguly turned host and grilled him. His only ‘lifeline’ was cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Sourav and Virender will be seen as guests in the upcoming KBC 13 episodes. In earlier promos, they shared anecdotes from their time on the field with Amitabh. Virender even teased Sourav about his highly-publicised rift with former Team India coach Greg Chappell.

The KBC 13 promo, shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, showed Sourav introducing Amitabh to the audience. When Sourav told Amitabh that Virender was his only ‘lifeline’, the actor said, “Viru ji, bata dijiyega mujhe (please help me with the answers).” However, Sourav warned, “Iske upar vishwas mat kariyega (Don’t trust him).”

Amitabh then requested Sourav, “Dada, daya kijiye hum par (please be kind to me).” As Sourav seemed to ask him question after question, Amitabh said, “Ab aa kar ke pata chal raha hai ki yahaan jo baithta hai, uski haalat kya hoti hai (Now I understand what people who sit in the contestants’ seat go through.” His remark left Sourav and Virender in splits.

Also read | KBC 13: Virender Sehwag teases Sourav Ganguly about Greg Chappell, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

In 2000, Amitabh made his television debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati, a game show in which contestants answer a series of increasingly difficult questions to win the jackpot. The prize money, originally ₹1 crore, has now been increased to ₹7 crore. Amitabh has hosted all seasons except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Himani Bundela became the first crorepati on KBC 13, winning ₹1 crore on the show after answering a question on British spy Noor Inayat Khan. She was also given the chance to play the ₹7 crore jackpot question but quit as she was unsure of the correct answer.