KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘koi bachayega humko’ as contestant won’t stop talking about marital problems, watch

Amitabh Bachchan turned ‘marriage counsellor’ for a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant named Dhawal, whose wife complained that he did not give her enough time. However, as the couple continued airing their grievances against each other, an exasperated Amitabh wished for someone to come and rescue him.

Dhawal shared the details of his grand proposal to his wife with a flash mob. Amitabh was impressed and asked her if he was still as romantic. “Nahi, sir. Bilkul hi time nahi dete (No, sir, he does not give me any time at all),” she complained.

Hearing this, Dhawal told Amitabh, “Aap bhi bol do inhe ki aap bhi Jaya ma’am ko time nahi de paate ho (Please tell her that you are not able to give much time to Jaya Bachchan ma’am).”

Amitabh joked that he was now officially a ‘marriage counsellor’ as the couple continued to voice their grouses against each other. He facepalmed when Dhawal’s wife wanted to talk about yet another complaint. At one point, he said, “Aye bhai, koi bachayega humko (Can someone please rescue me)?”

KBC 13 recently got its second crorepati in Sahil Ahirwar, an aspiring IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officer from Madhya Pradesh. Visually-impaired teacher Himani Bundela, from Agra, was the first one to win ₹1 crore on the show this season.

This season, Kaun Banega Crorepati also hosts celebrity guests every Friday, who play to earn money for a charity of their choice. Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Pankaj Tripathi-Pratik Gandhi and Hema Malini-Ramesh Sippy are some of the famous personalities who have appeared on the show so far.

Amitabh, meanwhile, has a number of other projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in films such as Jhund, Brahmastra, MayDay, Goodbye, Project-K and Uunchai.