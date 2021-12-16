Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KBC 13: Badshah tells Amitabh Bachchan the inspiration behind his stage name, why he changed it from 'Cool Equal'

Badshah has revealed that he originally used the stage name ‘cool equal’ but later changed it, thanks to a famous film featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.
Published on Dec 16, 2021
Badshah has said that he originally used the stage name ‘Cool Equal’ but later changed it, when Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Badshah released in 1999. He was speaking on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. Neha Kakkar and Badshah appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the game show.

During the game, Amitabh said, “Badshah, your real name is Aditya Pratik Singh. How did Aditya Prateek Singh become Badshah?” The rapper told Amitabh, "Earlier, I had this name, Cool Equal, a weird one. That was my email ID and I turned it into my stage name. Then I had better sense and I thought this was a weird name.”

He added, “When I was searching for my stage name, I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan sir. Around that time (1999), his film Badshah released. From then on, my stage name was Badshah. It did not take much of an effort." The host then told Badshah, “Oh! Well done.”

Amitabh Bachchan also asked Badshah, “Accha bhaisaab, agar mai rapper banta to mai apna naam kya rakhta? (Ok, what would be my stage name if I were a rapper)?” Badshah replied, "Sir, you already have one, AB Baby." Neha Kakkar exclaimed, “Arre, so cute.”

When they shot for the episode, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a picture on his Instagram. “Yo .. doing the cool dude with the BADSHAH,” he wrote. Neha and Badshah made a grand entry on the show. They sang the hit song, Ladki Beautiful as arrived came on the stage. 

The actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra that also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. He will also be seen in Goodbye, Jhund, and Mayday, among others.

