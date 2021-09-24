KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Suniel Shetty compares him to God: 'Aise thodi na baat karte hai'

Amitabh Bachchan was pleasantly surprised when he learned that he gave Suniel Shetty a number to call when they first met on the sets of Don. Suniel, during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Jackie Shroff, revealed that he was young when he first met Amitabh.

Amitabh was shooting for the film near Suniel's house in Mumbai. “(The crew) was not letting us meet you. You asked them, ‘Why are you stopping children? Let them come to me.’ We were about eight to 10 children and we met you. While leaving, you gave me a number," Suniel said in Hindi during the KBC episode.

“You never called then?” a curious Amitabh asked. “Sir, call nahi kiya kyun ki bhagwaan se baat toh koi waise nahi kar sakta (Sir, I didn't call because you can't just call God like that)," Suniel said. Amitabh rebuked him, “Eh, aise thodi na baat karte hai (Eh, don't say that).”

Amitabh then revealed that he once met a person on the sets of his film, who asked him to call him if he got a chance. Two-three days later, Amitabh decided to call. When the person picked up and Amitabh introduced himself, the receiver refused to believe him and presumed it was a prank call.

Dada aur Anna ne bataayein kisse, AB sir se apni pehli mulakat ke! Dekhiye yeh haseen palon ko #ShaandaarShukravaar mein aaj raat 9 baje sirf #KBC13 mein, sony par. #ShaandaarShukravaar @SrBachchan @bindasbhidu @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/vpJRXF7xNh — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 24, 2021

Jackie, who was also present in the episode, revealed that in his initial days as an actor, he and Amitabh were filming in Chennai and Jackie decided to approach him for an autograph. Once he was done with his shoot, he left to meet him but on his way, he met his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan who wanted his autograph.

“Your boy approached me with baby Shweta and little Abhishek and said, ‘These are Bachchan saab’s children, they want your autograph'. I told him, ‘Sir, I want Bachchan sir’s autograph and his kids want my autograph, wow!'” Jackie said.