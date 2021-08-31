KBC 13's first crorepati Himani Bundela was apprehensive of how she'd be treated: 'Will they be sympathetic?'

Himani Bundela has become the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The 25-year-old teacher from Agra has won ₹1 crore and will be attempting the ₹7 crore question.

While viewers wait to see if she wins the final prize amount, Himani, who is visually challenged, recently opened up about the thoughts she had before participating on the show. In a recent interview, she confessed that she was apprehensive about how she would be treated on the show. Himani had met with an accident in 2011. Following which, she lost her vision over time.

"Before going on the set, I did not know how will they look at me. Will they be sympathetic or treat me equally? I was also competing with general contestants, who of course had an upper hand when it comes to usage of technology and computers. All my fears vanished soon as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me so normally. That gave me more confidence," she told Indianexpress.com.

The latest season of KBC has changed the parameter to choose a contestant for the hot seat. Unlike previous seasons, where contestants were to rearrange the options to win the chance to play the game, the new season requires contestants to answer three questions as fast as they could. The person who took the least time wins.

Himani said that the first level turned into the biggest hurdle of her KBC journey. "I was so nervous since it’s the first time. One has to be quickest in all three questions. It was quite a challenge. But then as soon as Bachchan sir came on stage and started shoot, I was mesmerised by him. I felt even if I lose, I am sure I will go back home with a lot of learning," she said.

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can you answer this ₹640,000 question that Desh Bandhu Pandey got wrong?

Last week, speaking with a leading daily, Himani revealed that she would use the prize amount to start an inclusive coaching centre. She said that the centre would have differently abled and other kids studying together. "We will prepare them for UPSC, CPCS. I also took an initiative to teach the visually able kids 'Mental Math'. I want to set up my father's small business which completely came to zero during the lockdown. I want to re-establish that business so that their future is secured," she said.