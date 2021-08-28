Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can you answer this 640,000 question that Desh Bandhu Pandey got wrong?

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati returned to the small screen this week with its 13th season. The latest contestant on the show, Desh Bandhu Pandey, went home with ₹320,000 after he failed to answer his 11th question and had to bow out of the show.

The question that Desh Bandhu Pandey, a railway official from Kota, Rajasthan failed to answer correctly was: “Which of these countries falls entirely in Europe?” Options were: Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. The correct answer is Ukraine.

The show's first contestant, Gyaan Raj, a science teacher from Ranchi, Jharkhand had gone up to his 12th question, but failed to answer it correctly and had to settle for ₹320,000.

KBC 13 got its first crorepati when Himani Bundela hit the jackpot. Although the episode is yet to air, it has been shown in promo videos that she won at least ₹1 crore, and also attempted the question worth ₹7 crore.

Speaking to a leading daily, she revealed what she plans to do with her prize money. "Whatever amount I have won on the show, I can't reveal that. I want to start inclusive coaching. We have an inclusive university, but not coaching. It will be for competitive purposes where the differently abled and normal kids will study together. We will prepare them for UPSC, CPCS. I also took an initiative to teach the visually able kids 'Mental Math'. I want to set up my father's small business which completely came to zero during the lockdown. I want to re-establish that business so that their future is secured."

KBC 13 returned on Monday for its latest season, with Amitabh Bachchan as its host. The show once again is shot before a live audience. Last year, this feature was removed for the format owing to the coronavirus pandemic. With the return of live audience, the Audience Poll lifeline is also back.