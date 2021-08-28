KBC: Season 13's first crorepati Himani Bundela reveals what she'll do with her winnings

Himani Bundela, who became the first crorepati of the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, has revealed what she will do with her winnings. Although the episode is yet to air, it has been shown in promo videos that she won at least ₹1 crore, and also attempted the ₹7 crore question.

In an interview, Himani, who is visually impaired, said that she wants to open a teaching facility for differently abled students where they can study in an inclusive environment.

She told a leading daily, "Whatever amount I have won on the show, I can't reveal that. I want to start inclusive coaching. We have an inclusive university, but not coaching. It will be for competitive purposes where the differently abled and normal kids will study together. We will prepare them for UPSC, CPCS. I also took an initiative to teach the visually able kids 'Mental Math'. I want to set up my father's small business which completely came to zero during the lockdown. I want to re-establish that business so that their future is secured."

Himani said that she has been trying to get on to Kaun Banega Crorepati over over a decade. She began trying when she was a teenager. "I used to send messages for the quiz show, but it always showed pending. Then I used to always think what must be the selection producer, does it happen through message? But when the online procedure started and after doing registration when I would get a message that your registration is done. I never believed that I would be sitting on the hot seat," she said.

In a promo video for the episode, Himani attempted the final question, and even seemed to know the answer. She told Amitabh Bachchan, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer)."