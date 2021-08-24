Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Can you answer this 12.5 lakh question that stumped Gyaan Raj?
KBC 13: Can you answer this 12.5 lakh question that stumped Gyaan Raj?

  • Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 kicked off on Monday night. Gyaan Raj was the first contestant to sit on the hot seat this season. While he reached the 12th question, he lost his chance to take home 12.50 lakh after he gave the wrong answer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 11:49 AM IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 returned on Monday night with Amitabh Bachchan as host. The new season's first contestant was 25-year-old science teacher Gyaan Raj, from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Through the show, Gyaan played well, even reaching the 12th question, worth 12.5 lakh.

However, he gave the wrong answer and could only take home 3.2 lakh. Here's the question that stumped Gyaan:

'What language was the autobiographical Baburnama written in?'

Options: Karakhanid, Chagatai, Bashkir, and Uyghur.

Gyaan chose Uyghur, which turned out to be wrong. The right answer was Chagatai.

What is Barburnama?

Barburnama is memoir written by Zahiru’d-din Muhammad Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire in India. In the scripts, as reported by The Wire, he spoke about his experience of being a king, his grief of losing his family, and his opinions about his kingdom.

The incorrect answer by Gyaan led to his exit. Speaking with Hindustan Times, he confessed that while the money isn't enough to fulfill his dreams but the amount will be of some help at home.

"The prize money is not enough to fulfil my dreams. But it will be of some help. We have been postponing my mother's eye surgery for long, due to financial stress. I will use the money to get mom’s eye surgery done. There are so many things that I want to do, I am trying my best. My school needs so many facilities, we could fund some of those as well," he said.

Gyaan also revealed Aamir Khan's Rancho from 3 Idiots was his inspiration. "When I was in Class 10, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots came out and I watched. Aamir's character in the film, Rancho impressed me a lot. I thought I should become an engineer, but also go back to my village. I thought of doing something so that the world comes searching for me, not the other way around. I did not want to run after jobs. You should do such things that success runs after you," he said.

