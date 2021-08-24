KBC 13: Can you answer this 12.5 lakh question that stumped Gyaan Raj?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 returned on Monday night with Amitabh Bachchan as host. The new season's first contestant was 25-year-old science teacher Gyaan Raj, from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Through the show, Gyaan played well, even reaching the 12th question, worth ₹12.5 lakh.

However, he gave the wrong answer and could only take home ₹3.2 lakh. Here's the question that stumped Gyaan:

'What language was the autobiographical Baburnama written in?'

Options: Karakhanid, Chagatai, Bashkir, and Uyghur.

Gyaan chose Uyghur, which turned out to be wrong. The right answer was Chagatai.

What is Barburnama?

Barburnama is memoir written by Zahiru’d-din Muhammad Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire in India. In the scripts, as reported by The Wire, he spoke about his experience of being a king, his grief of losing his family, and his opinions about his kingdom.

Also read: KBC 13's Gyaan Raj says 'the prize money is not enough to fulfil my dreams, but it will be of some help'

The incorrect answer by Gyaan led to his exit. Speaking with Hindustan Times, he confessed that while the money isn't enough to fulfill his dreams but the amount will be of some help at home.

"The prize money is not enough to fulfil my dreams. But it will be of some help. We have been postponing my mother's eye surgery for long, due to financial stress. I will use the money to get mom’s eye surgery done. There are so many things that I want to do, I am trying my best. My school needs so many facilities, we could fund some of those as well," he said.

Gyaan also revealed Aamir Khan's Rancho from 3 Idiots was his inspiration. "When I was in Class 10, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots came out and I watched. Aamir's character in the film, Rancho impressed me a lot. I thought I should become an engineer, but also go back to my village. I thought of doing something so that the world comes searching for me, not the other way around. I did not want to run after jobs. You should do such things that success runs after you," he said.