KBC 13: Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag won 25 lakh with this question. Do you know the answer?

Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag were the first guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13's Shandaar Shanivaar episode. They ended up winning a considerable amount for a charity.

The former cricketers shared many anecdotes with host Amitabh Bachchan and even sang a few songs, specially Virender. Sourav even took the host's seat on the show but soon gave it up, realising the hard work that goes into Amitabh's job.

Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag ended up winning ₹25 lakh on the show. They were up for the ₹50 lakh question when the hooter sounded and declared the end of the game. Check out the question that won them the money:

Azad Hind Radio was a radio service first started under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 1942 in which country?

Their options were: Japan, Germany, Singapore and Burma

The correct answer was Germany

On the show, Amitabh let the audience know how Sourav had hosted the Bengali version of the game show, Ke Hobe Banglar Kotipoti. He joked, “Humari naukri khatre mein ho jayegi (My job will be in danger).” Sourav then made an ‘honest confession’ to Amitabh, saying, “Jab main pehli baar kiya, toh rehearsal toh karta tha lekin saath mein aapki bhi KBC ke jo videos hai woh dekhta tha (When I hosted for the first time, I would rehearse but I would also watch your KBC videos for reference)." Virender joked that Sourav never invited him on his show.

Virender also told Amitabh how Sourav would always depend on him during their match together. "Museebat mein na, main hi kaam aata tha inke. Final mein run banane hon, tez run banane hon, koi opener na mila ho toh Virender se opening karalo, koi bowler na ho toh bowling karalo, kaam main hi aaya hu (It was always I who came to his rescue at the time of need. Whether to make runs at finals, make runs fast, for opening when they found no one, to bowl when they found no bowler. It was always me who helped him)," Virender said.

