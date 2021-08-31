KBC 13: Virender Sehwag teases Sourav Ganguly about Greg Chappell, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

A new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Tuesday. The first celebrity guests on the show, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, are former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

The promo began with Amitabh asking Virender about his tendency to sing while on the field. Virender sang a line of Chala Jaata Hoon and made a gesture of hitting the ball with a bat. Amitabh then asked him what song would fit the situation if a catch was missed while fielding.

Virender teased Sourav about his highly-publicised rift with former Team India coach Greg Chappell. Virender said that if Greg was the coach, one song fit the situation. “Apni toh jaise taise kat jayegi (We will manage somehow),” Virender sang, before pointing at Sourav and continuing, “Aapka kya hoga janaab-e-ali (But what will you do, sir)?” Virender’s song left both Amitabh and Sourav in splits.

Amitabh then presented Virender with a scenario where his team won against Pakistan/Australia. “Shahenshah movie ka ek bada famous dialogue hai (There is a famous line from Shahenshah),” Virender replied, as Amitabh recited it: “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai (I am your father)…” The cricketer laughed, “Hum toh baap hai hi unke (We really are their fathers).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, in which contestants answer a series of increasingly difficult questions to win the jackpot of ₹7 crore, premiered last week. Amitabh, who hosted all seasons of the popular game show except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, returned as its host.

While the studio audience was done away with last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have made a comeback in KBC 13. The show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm and is also available online on SonyLiv and JioTV.