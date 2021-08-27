Amitabh Bachchan dabs on Kaun Banega Crorepati, old video goes viral. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had once dabbed during an episode of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and a video has resurfaced online. A social media user shared the video clip, from KBC season 11, on Instagram recently.

In the old video, a contestant named Abhishek Jha won the fastest finger first round. His friend seated in the audience performed the dab step and Abhishek followed suit. After watching them, Amitabh also proceeded to imitate them and successfully did the dab.

According to a leading daily, Amitabh Bachchan later asked the contestant to explain the pose to him. Dabbing is a gesture where a person drops their head into the bent crook of an upwardly angled arm while raising the opposite arm out straight in a parallel direction.

Reacting to the video, several fans dropped comments. A fan wrote, "Shava Shava playing in the background." "Amit ji toh Flash bangaye (Amitabh has become Flash)," wrote another user. A few of them also joked, "Can’t spell DAB without AB" and "Amidab Bachchan".

Currently, Amitabh is hosting season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati which started on Sony Entertainment Television on August 23. In a recent episode, he struggled to pronounce the word 'mucormycosis', He made several attempts before he could pronounce it correctly.

A question was asked to the contestant, "By what common name is the disease mucormycosis known?" The right answer was Black Fungus. After attempting for a few times he said, "Isko toh bolte bolte he insaan bimaar hojaaye (You could fall ill trying to say this word)."

Aired first in 2000, KBC has been presented by Amitabh for several seasons. However, he took a backseat in the third season, which was presented by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, he was seen in the recently released thriller Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film has been directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan struggles to pronounce 'mucormycosis', says he might fall ill trying

He is also working on the Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye and recently completed its first shoot schedule. Alongside him, the film features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.