KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan announces registrations open from April 14; internet says ‘abhi toh khel ke fursat hue the’

SonyTV has released a new promo for their hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 17th season of the show will kick off with registration lines opening very soon. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will resume hosting duties too. Amitabh Bachchan will be back to host the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Watch the new KBC 17 promo

The promo shows Amitabh writhing in pain on a couch while a doctor asks him about the issue. He assures the doctor that he did no eat any ‘chatar patar’ outside but his stomach still hurts. The doctor speculates that perhaps it's some gossip in his belly that is giving him all this discomfort.

Amitabh thinks about it but then lets it slip that registration lines for KBC 17 will be opening from April 14. He also assures his fans that he was just acting and has no actual pain.

Fans loved the cute new promo and Amitabh Bachchan's energetic acting. “This is so good,” wrote one.

Back so soon?

However, a few people were confused how the show could return so quickly. The show's 16th season ended in February. “Abhi to खेल कर फुरसत ही हुए थे दोबारा अब शुरू (We just got done playing and it's back so soon).” Another said, “Kitna KBC khilaoge.. Abhi to khatam kia tha lasf season (How much more will you make us play. The last season just ended.)”

A person said, “Har 6 months k baad same show Aajata inka abhi Indian Idol khtm hoga 6 months baad again nya season aajayga (Every 6 months, the same show comes back — like now Indian Idol will end, and after 6 months, a new season will be back again.)”

April 14 is when registrations start. Then auditions will begins, contestants will be shortlisted and their video packages will be prepared. The actual season will likely air from August.

Last year, on his personal blog, Bachchan wrote the show offers a platform to the contestants to not only win a handsome cash prize but also share their personal stories. "Some fresh new interesting changes in the GAME and the impact it will have and the learnings .. but above all the 'emotions' that overcome us all when the outcome of the contestant before us narrates his or her story ..

"The dire circumstances they exist in and then the volume of their years of distress .. and suddenly they find themselves here on the 'garam kursi' and they get taken up by the emotion of the moment " the 82-year-old actor said.

The cinema icon has hosted "KBC" since its inaugural season in 2000, except the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.