Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC: When Shah Rukh Khan didn't know whether to laugh or cry at confused contestant, said he didn't want to play anymore
tv

KBC: When Shah Rukh Khan didn't know whether to laugh or cry at confused contestant, said he didn't want to play anymore

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan couldn't hold back his emotions while interacting with a confused contestant on KBC.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan hosted just one season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but had some memorable encounters with contestants. On one such occasion, a particularly confused contestant drove Shah Rukh to tear his hair out and cry in mock irritation.

In the third season of KBC, a contestant named Vikas was stumped by a question on Indian history. “Who founded the Lodi Dynasty in 1451?” Shah Rukh asked him, and gave him the following options: Ibrahim Lodi, Bahlol Lodi, Sikander Lodi, Daulat Khan Lodi.

RELATED STORIES

Vikas chose to use the Phone a Friend lifeline and called up his friend Ankur, who after definitively declaring that the answer was Sikander Lodi, changed his response at the last second, just before Vikas' time ran out. 

An amused Shah Rukh broke into Punjabi, and asked, “Is he a good friend? First he confirmed Sikander Lodi, then he said Ibrahim Lodi, what sort of friend is he?”

Vikas was left in a tough spot, but he asked Shah Rukh to ‘freeze’ Sikander Lodi as his final answer. But when Shah Rukh asked him if he was sure, Vikas changed his answer to Daulat Khan Lodi, and then changed it back to Sikander, leaving Shah Rukh in mock agony. “I've lost my mind,” Shah Rukh said, as the crowd laughed. He pretended to cry and said, again in Punjabi, “I don't want to play.”

Vikas went back and forth on his answer one more time, before Shah Rukh froze Sikander Lodi as his answer. It turned out to be incorrect. The right answer was Bahlol Lodi, and Vikas left with 640000.

Also read: KBC: When insulted Shah Rukh Khan regained composure after contestant criticised his acting, said she didn't want a hug

Shah Rukh didn't return to host another season of KBC, which has since been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show is currently airing its 13th season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 shah rukh khan kbc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KBC 13: Amitabh reflects on past after contestant's dad reveals their connection

5

Madhuri stuns in lehenga at Dance Deewane 3 finale, Bharti poses with Haarsh

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan takes psychological test, gets unexpected result. Watch

KBC 13: Genelia D’Souza moved to tears, Riteish Deshmukh gets emotional too
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP