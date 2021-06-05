Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari hugs Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi pouts in new pics

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya were seen coming together for a fun photoshoot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya pose together.

In new pictures from South Africa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya were seen posing together for new pictures.

In one of the pictures, Rahul and Divyanka were seen kneeling down while Shweta, Arjun, and Vishal were seen posing behind them. Shweta was seen hugging Rahul, while Divyanka and Arjun were seen pouting. Vishal had his hands spread wide as he posed at the back. In another picture, Shweta was seen posing with Arjun and Vishal.

Arjun shared the happy pictures and wrote, "@colorstv ke colourful bande !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the contestants with love. "Awww this moment (heart emojis)," a fan commented. "So lovely," added another. "Very colourful" added another.

Arjun, Vishal, Shweta, Divyanka, and Rahul are currently in Cape Town where they are filming the upcoming season of the adventure reality show. Other contestants include Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari's 'new friends' include Abhinav Shukla and Divyanka Tripathi

Director Rohit Shetty has returned to host Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a video to mark seven years since he signed on the show. In the video, Rohit was seen standing in a helicopter.

He shared the video with the caption, "7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show!" He teased, "Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television."

