Shweta Tiwari shares BTS video of daughter Palak's glamourous shoot, calls her 'my princess'

Shweta Tiwari has showered her daughter Palak with love following her recent glamourous photoshoot. Palak, who disappeared from Instagram a few days ago, returned to the photo-sharing platform and shared stunning pictures from a photoshoot.

Soon after, Shweta shared a video featuring the behind-the-scenes from the shoot on her Instagram Stories and called Palak, "my princess," adding a few heart emojis. In the video, Palak was seen experimenting with different poses using her outfit. The video was originally shared by the fashion designer who styled Palak.





The video has received love from her fans as well. "This is gorgeous," a fan said. "Beautiful," added another. "Stunning performance," a third fan added. "Omg 😮this is palak tiwari...she looks like a doll..😍❤️❤️," a fourth commented. "Flawless is the word here," a fifth wrote.

In May, it was discovered that Palak had deleted her verified Instagram account. The account had close to half a million followers. The account disappeared amid her mother's ongoing public dispute with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Abhinav accused Shweta of keeping their son Reyansh in an 'undisclosed location' while she headed to film Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in South Africa. Shweta responded that she had informed Abhinav about her travel plans and told him that Reyansh was safe. She also accused Abhinav of ‘not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids’.

Palak, however, seems to be using a private account with Shweta, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan and Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee among those following her. Palak is set to make her acting debut with the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Vivek Oberoi is starring and co-producing the project under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment. The movie also features Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat.

Also read: Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Palak Tiwari’s debut film is all about ghostly love, watch teaser

In a statement, Palak said Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is ‘a very special film’. “It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa (V Arora, co-producer) ma’am. I am really pumped to kick-start the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick!” she said.

