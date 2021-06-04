Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak returns to Instagram with a bang, see her glam new photoshoot

Days after she disappeared from Instagram, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak has made a comeback. On Friday, Palak took to the photo-sharing platform and posted pictures from a shoot.

She alluded to her absence in her caption. "Whoooops she’s back!!! AND Worked with the most amazinggggg team ever," she wrote. Her fans and followers took to the comments section to welcome her back. "Wohoooooo," one person wrote. "I missed you," wrote another.

In May, it was discovered that Palak had deleted her verified Instagram account, which has close to half-a-million followers, amid her mother's ongoing public dispute with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

Abhinav had accused Shweta of keeping their son Reyansh away from him, while she travelled to South Africa to film Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav alleged that Reyansh had been kept at an 'undisclosed location'. Shweta responded by accusing Abhinav of ‘not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids’.

However, it seems that Palak had been using an alternate account as well. The private account is followed by Shweta, and other industry figures such as Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan and Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee.

Palak will make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, who is co-producing it under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, in a pivotal role. Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat will also be a part of it.

Soon after the film went on floors in December last year, director Vishal Mish said that he was impressed with Palak’s acting. “It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hard working and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai,” he said in a statement.

