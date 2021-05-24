Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari's 'new friends' include Abhinav Shukla and Divyanka Tripathi
Shweta Tiwari poses with fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill and Anushka Sen.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari's 'new friends' include Abhinav Shukla and Divyanka Tripathi

Shweta Tiwari is currently participating in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor recently shared a couple of pictures with her friends on the sets.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani are among Shweta Tiwari's 'new friends.' Shweta, on Sunday, took to her Instagram and shared a group picture featuring a few contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The television actor is currently in South Africa, participating in the new season of the adventure show. Over the past few days, she has been sharing videos and photos from the sets of the show.

Over the weekend, she shared a couple of pictures featuring Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Arjun, Divyanka, Aastha Gill and Anushka Sen. The group first posed for the camera before they burst into laughter. Shweta shared the picture with the caption, "The great thing about new friends is That they bring new energy to your soul..!"

Arjun shared the same pictures on his Instagram account and wrote, "A frame full of smiles .moment captured .. !!! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv #capetown." Divyanka too shared the pictures and said, "I wonder who cracked the joke. NO ONE! #Posers #KKK11."


Last week, Shweta was all praise for Sourabh after he fanboyed over the star. On Thursday, Sourabh shared a couple of pictures with Shweta and confessed he was having a fan moment. Recalling the days he and his family would watch her show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he said, "Trust me the first time I met her on this show, I had my fan moment. I told her about those days and she of course was as humble as ever. Its an honour to share the screen with someone you have admired and watched on screen.." Reacting to the post, Shweta said he's as 'committed to his family as he is to his work'. She added, "He is Very focused and hardworking and A True Family Man!"

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary wants her to reconcile with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli

Shweta also had everyone's attention courtesy of her toned physique. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta revealed it was her daughter Palak who urged her to undergo a transformation.

