Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary wants her to reconcile with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli

Raja Chaudhary has said that he wouldn't want to comment on his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband's private lives, but hoped for a reconciliation between the two. Shweta and Abhinav Kohli have been at loggerheads over their son, Reyansh.

Amid the custody dispute, Abhinav has accused Shweta of not allowing him to meet their son. Shweta is currently in South Africa, where she is filming the upcoming season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

"Whatever is going on between Shweta and Abhinav, I have no right to speak between them. My aim is not to build someone's image, I just want reconciliation between the two," Raja told Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan. "What I said in the interview about Shweta was just as an answer to a question. I had also appealed to Shweta to let Abhinav meet his son. I don't understand what the problem is. It will actually be good for their son, Reyansh, who will get the love of both his parents."

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Raja had praised Shweta as a mother. He had said, "The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person."

Shweta and Raja were married for seven years till 2007. They have a daughter, Palak. Shweta married Abhinav in 2013, and separated from him in 2019.

