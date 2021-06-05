Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari hugs Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi pouts in new pics
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya pose together.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya pose together.
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari hugs Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi pouts in new pics

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya were seen coming together for a fun photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:35 PM IST

In new pictures from South Africa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya were seen posing together for new pictures.

In one of the pictures, Rahul and Divyanka were seen kneeling down while Shweta, Arjun, and Vishal were seen posing behind them. Shweta was seen hugging Rahul, while Divyanka and Arjun were seen pouting. Vishal had his hands spread wide as he posed at the back. In another picture, Shweta was seen posing with Arjun and Vishal.

Arjun shared the happy pictures and wrote, "@colorstv ke colourful bande !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the contestants with love. "Awww this moment (heart emojis)," a fan commented. "So lovely," added another. "Very colourful" added another.

Arjun, Vishal, Shweta, Divyanka, and Rahul are currently in Cape Town where they are filming the upcoming season of the adventure reality show. Other contestants include Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari's 'new friends' include Abhinav Shukla and Divyanka Tripathi

Director Rohit Shetty has returned to host Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a video to mark seven years since he signed on the show. In the video, Rohit was seen standing in a helicopter.

He shared the video with the caption, "7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show!" He teased, "Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khatron ke khiladi arjun bijlani vishal aditya singh shweta tiwari divyanka tripathi rahul vaidya + 4 more

Related Stories

Abhinav Shukla turned photographer for Rahul Vaidya.
Abhinav Shukla turned photographer for Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Abhinav and Rahul, rivals on Bigg Boss 14, are now bonding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Once rivals, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya are now bonding in Cape Town, where they are shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 together. Watch the video shared by Arjun Bijlani.
READ FULL STORY
Sourabh Raaj Jain praised Abhinav Shukla’s photography skills.
Sourabh Raaj Jain praised Abhinav Shukla’s photography skills.
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Sourabh Raaj Jain reveals Abhinav Shukla’s hidden talent

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 09:46 PM IST
  • Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla is not only ‘fantastic’ in front of the camera but also behind it, his co-contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain said in an Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.