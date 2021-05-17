Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal takes fans inside make-up room, asks Arjun Bijlani if he is ‘going to get pretty’
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal takes fans inside make-up room, asks Arjun Bijlani if he is ‘going to get pretty’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal shared a behind-the-scenes video from the make-up room, featuring Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul and Aastha Gill. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Mahekk Chahal shared a video from the make-up room as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants got ready.

Mahekk Chahal gave her Instagram followers a virtual tour of the make-up room used by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. She shared a video on Instagram Stories as her co-contestants got ready for the shoot. The adventure reality show is currently being filmed in Cape Town.

The video began with a shot of the make-up products on the table. The camera then panned to Arjun Bijlani, sitting in the make-up chair, who greeted Mahekk. “Hello, are you going to get pretty?” she asked him. “Yes,” he replied, before adding with a laugh, “You mean, more pretty?”

Mahekk then showed Sana Makbul, who was using a curling iron, and said, “This is Sana, she is doing her hair. She just did an amazing stunt.” She then moved on to Aastha Gill, who was getting her make-up done. The video ended with a shot of Mahekk’s reflection in the mirror, as she blew a kiss.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen. They have all been sharing pictures and videos of their behind-the-scenes fun on their social media accounts.

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez admits ‘privilege’ amid Covid-19 pandemic, objects to criticism of celebs: ‘Not the time for that’

Earlier, Mahekk shared a video in which she was seen teasing Arjun about applying ‘so much moisturiser’. She focussed the camera on his arms and said, “Look at that shine! Who wears so much moisturiser?” He immediately replied, “Me!” He went on to channel Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Pooja aka Poo, as he asked, “Kaun hai jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha (Who is it that did not turn around to look at me)?”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being hosted by Rohit Shetty this year as well. The show will air on Colors in July.

Mahekk Chahal gave her Instagram followers a virtual tour of the make-up room used by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. She shared a video on Instagram Stories as her co-contestants got ready for the shoot. The adventure reality show is currently being filmed in Cape Town.

The video began with a shot of the make-up products on the table. The camera then panned to Arjun Bijlani, sitting in the make-up chair, who greeted Mahekk. “Hello, are you going to get pretty?” she asked him. “Yes,” he replied, before adding with a laugh, “You mean, more pretty?”

Mahekk then showed Sana Makbul, who was using a curling iron, and said, “This is Sana, she is doing her hair. She just did an amazing stunt.” She then moved on to Aastha Gill, who was getting her make-up done. The video ended with a shot of Mahekk’s reflection in the mirror, as she blew a kiss.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen. They have all been sharing pictures and videos of their behind-the-scenes fun on their social media accounts.

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez admits ‘privilege’ amid Covid-19 pandemic, objects to criticism of celebs: ‘Not the time for that’

Earlier, Mahekk shared a video in which she was seen teasing Arjun about applying ‘so much moisturiser’. She focussed the camera on his arms and said, “Look at that shine! Who wears so much moisturiser?” He immediately replied, “Me!” He went on to channel Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Pooja aka Poo, as he asked, “Kaun hai jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha (Who is it that did not turn around to look at me)?”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being hosted by Rohit Shetty this year as well. The show will air on Colors in July.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maheck chahal arjun bijlani khatron ke khiladi

Related Stories

tv

Arjun Bijlani imitates Kareena Kapoor from K3G as Mahekk Chahal teases him about applying ‘so much moisturiser’. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:27 PM IST
tv

Shweta Tiwari's abs impress Arjun Bijlani, asks her about her 'chyawanprash'. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 09:09 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP