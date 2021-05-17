Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal takes fans inside make-up room, asks Arjun Bijlani if he is ‘going to get pretty’

Mahekk Chahal gave her Instagram followers a virtual tour of the make-up room used by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. She shared a video on Instagram Stories as her co-contestants got ready for the shoot. The adventure reality show is currently being filmed in Cape Town.

The video began with a shot of the make-up products on the table. The camera then panned to Arjun Bijlani, sitting in the make-up chair, who greeted Mahekk. “Hello, are you going to get pretty?” she asked him. “Yes,” he replied, before adding with a laugh, “You mean, more pretty?”

Mahekk then showed Sana Makbul, who was using a curling iron, and said, “This is Sana, she is doing her hair. She just did an amazing stunt.” She then moved on to Aastha Gill, who was getting her make-up done. The video ended with a shot of Mahekk’s reflection in the mirror, as she blew a kiss.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen. They have all been sharing pictures and videos of their behind-the-scenes fun on their social media accounts.

Earlier, Mahekk shared a video in which she was seen teasing Arjun about applying ‘so much moisturiser’. She focussed the camera on his arms and said, “Look at that shine! Who wears so much moisturiser?” He immediately replied, “Me!” He went on to channel Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Pooja aka Poo, as he asked, “Kaun hai jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha (Who is it that did not turn around to look at me)?”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being hosted by Rohit Shetty this year as well. The show will air on Colors in July.