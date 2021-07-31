Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya does 'romantic' stunt with Abhinav Shukla, his reaction leaves everyone in splits

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla left Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants in splits with their latest stunt. The singer and the actor, who were not on best terms during Bigg Boss 14, were asked to team up for a tough stunt, which will feature in the upcoming episode. A promo of the same was released on Instagram.

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla's heads were locked in a glass box, filled with insects. Host Rohit Shetty asked Abhinav to pass a key to Rahul using his mouth. The stunt left their fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants in splits. They teased the duo and one of them even called the stunt 'romantic.'

Rahul was also heard taking his now-wife Disha Parmar's name. "Itne time mein toh main Disha se bhi itna close nahi hua hoon (I haven't even got so close to Disha in such little time)," he joked, leaving everyone laughing.

Teasers from the new episode also reveal that Nikki Tamboli, who was eliminated in the first weekend of the show, will return to the sets. On the premiere weekend, Nikki was shown the exit door after she failed to perform three tasks consecutively. Following her elimination, Nikki had shared a post apologising to fans.

As for Rahul and Abhinav, the two stars seem to have let bygones be bygones in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After the shoot ended, Abhinav had told Pinkvilla that he sensed a change in Rahul during the stunt-based reality show. "I was the same. Rahul was a little different. He was more pally. I wouldn't say we've become amazing friends, but there's no more... There was a disliking for each other, which was mutual. But now that disliking has taken a back seat. But yes, I won't say we're thick friends," he said.

Rahul, on the other hand, told a leading daily, "We were having fun on the show, we were joking and laughing about things on the show. We at least had a good time on the show. That’s why I am very happy that we have moved on. We have progressed from no relation to having a decent relation."