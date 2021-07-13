Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty asks Anushka Sen ‘main bakra hoon?’, she recreates Devdas moment with spider
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty asks Anushka Sen ‘main bakra hoon?’, she recreates Devdas moment with spider

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: A new promo showed Anushka Sen calling Rohit Shetty G.O.A.T., and holding a giant spider in her hands. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Anushka Sen and Rohit Shetty in the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was dropped online by Colors, and this time, it centres around Anushka Sen. The 18-year-old left host Rohit Shetty stumped when she asked him to be a part of her vlog from Cape Town.

In the video, Anushka Sen asked Rohit Shetty, “Aap mere fans ko hi bol sakte hai? Mera vlog chal raha hai (Can you please say hi to my fans? I am recording my vlog).” He seemed to get awkward, at which point she told him, “Sir, you are very achcha G.O.A.T. (you are the Greatest Of All Time).” However, he seemed to be unfamiliar with the acronym and asked, “Main bakra hoon (Am I a goat)?”

Rohit then gave Anushka a taste of her own medicine. “Abhi tere saath kya hoga pata hai (You know what is going to happen to you)? E.G.A. Extreme ghor atyachaar (Extreme torture),” he told her.

Anushka could also be seen recreating a Devdas moment in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo. She sang Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka but instead of a diya (earthen lamp), she held a giant spider in her hands.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on July 17 on Colors, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. The other contestants this season include Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. Anushka is the youngest contestant.

Also read: Krishna Shroff says brother Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is ‘like an older sister’ to her

In a statement, Rohit had said, “This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is extremely special, as seven years ago I started my journey as the host of the show in Cape Town and we are back in South Africa for a brand-new season. The thrill quotient will be at an all-time high as the new season will have some action-packed and pain-inducing stunts that the contestants will have to endure.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khatron ke khiladi rohit shetty

Related Stories

tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Rohit Shetty, stumped by Abhinav Shukla’s science talk, gives shout-out to Salman Khan

PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:41 AM IST
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Divyanka Tripathi gets ‘savage’ as Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill rate shirtless Varun Sood

PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 10:45 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP