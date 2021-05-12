Khatron Ke Khiladi: Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill are pranked into doing chicken dance, watch behind-the-scenes video

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared a behind-the-scenes video with his co-contestants Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill and Anushka Sen on Instagram. He added a disclaimer about why none of them could be seen wearing masks in the clip.

In the video, Sourabh and Anushka prank Abhinav and Aastha into doing the chicken dance. He revealed that he got the idea from Ashnoor Kaur.

“And the prank master is back with mastermind idea from my billieeeee @ashnoorkaur and partner in crime @anushkasen0408 ! This was fun....Try it at home with your own risk, can't promise you what the outcome will be after the video! Disclaimer: Masks are off because we are alone and safe in hotel premises. #SRJinFF #KKK11 @colorstv @aasthagill @ashukla09 #SRJLens,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans were happy to see a different side of Abhinav. “Seeing abhinav coming out of his comfort zone is so fun,” one commented. “Abhinav is too cute yaar,” another wrote. Many others dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul.

Before leaving for Cape Town, Abhinav told Hindustan Times that he is happy to be going on Khatron Ke Khiladi without his wife Rubina Dilaik. “It’s tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more. I am happy I am doing this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she would have been on the show performing the tasks and if she would have been scared,” he said.