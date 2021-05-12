Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anup Jalota sings Mujhe Jab Se Hua Hai Pyaar for Jasleen Matharu in new video, fans say ‘kabhi girlfriend kabhi student’
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in the video.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in the video.
tv

Anup Jalota sings Mujhe Jab Se Hua Hai Pyaar for Jasleen Matharu in new video, fans say ‘kabhi girlfriend kabhi student’

  • Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu left fans confused about the nature of their relationship, again, with their latest video, in which he sang a song about falling in love.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:47 AM IST

Singer Anup Jalota and actor Jasleen Matharu came together for an Instagram Reels video on Tuesday. In the clip, he lip-synced to Mujhe Jab Se Hua Hai Pyaar, a song about falling in love, as she smiled.

“U both rock together,” one fan commented on the post, while another called them “two legends”. However, some were confused about the nature of their relationship. One asked, “Safaai kisko dete ho ki wo tmhare student hai (Whom are you giving a clarification that she is your student).” Another wrote, “Kabhi gf kabhi student.”


Anup and Jasleen participated together in Bigg Boss 12. At the time of their entry, they claimed to be in a romantic relationship with each other since three years. However, afterwards, they said that it was cooked up for the show. They insisted that their relationship was platonic, one of a teacher and his student.

Also read | Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh first saw her on a poster, she didn't know who he was: ‘He tried to enquire about me’

Post her eviction, Jasleen had told Hindustan Times, “The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup Ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premiere show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship since three years and are going in the house as a couple.”

Jasleen said that Anup did not react to the joke and before she could set the record straight, they were sent inside the Bigg Boss house. It was only afterwards that she realised it became a ‘very embarrassing situation’ for him as well as her family, she added.

Anup and Jasleen featured together in the recently released film, Wo Meri Student Hai, directed by her father Kesar Matharu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anup jalota-jasleen matharu anup jalota jasleen matharu + 1 more

Related Stories

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu claim to have a teacher-student relationship, after initially declaring that they were in a relationship.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu claim to have a teacher-student relationship, after initially declaring that they were in a relationship.
tv

Jasleen Matharu reacts to kissing Anup Jalota on Bigg Boss 12, calls it ‘mazaak’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Jasleen Matharu said that her peck on Anup Jalota’s cheek during Bigg Boss 12 was a joke. She maintained that it is no big deal for them.
READ FULL STORY
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s ‘wedding picture’ became a talking point among their fans.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s ‘wedding picture’ became a talking point among their fans.
tv

Anup Jalota says he wouldn’t marry Jasleen Matharu even if he was younger: ‘Her dressing wouldn’t be appreciated in my family’

Hindustan Times | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 11, 2020 09:15 AM IST
Former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota has said that he wouldn’t marry co-contestant Jasleen Matharu even if there wasn’t a large age gap between them, as his family wouldn’t appreciate her ‘modern’ dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.