Kim Air: Inside Kim Kardashian's lavish $150m private jet

American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is no stranger to luxury, be it her multi-million dollar homes or private jet. The 43-year-old media personality purchased a $150 million aircraft with custom modifications in 2022. Kim has an astounding net worth of $1.7 billion according to Forbes. The same year, she added another multi-million dollar property to her real-estate profile. She purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate for $70 million, making it the biggest deal of the year in Malibu.

Inside Kim Kardashian's private plane

She first revealed her modified Gulfstream jet, dubbed “Kim Air” during one of her episodes on Hulu's The Kardashians. During the episode, she admitted that she “never dreamed” of owning a plane. “I feel like I’m doing an ‘MTV Cribs’ for planes,” The Skims owner quipped. As she gave a tour of her plane, she explained that almost every surface of the custom interior is cashmere.

Kim wanted her private jet to feel like “an extension of me and an extension of my home,” according to Page Six. She continued, “Usually, planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine — I had custom, all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger.” The SKNN owner made sure that the interior of her luxury flight was tailored to her choice of aesthetics.

Interestingly, Kim also has a set of rules for the flyers who accompany her. She is very particular about her needs and doesn't make any exceptions for her friends or family. She once warned her younger sister Kendall Jenner from getting spray tan on her “cashmere seats.”

Kim also has a “no shoes” policy that every passenger must follow if they want to fly Kim Air. She makes sure her guests wear “custom Skims slippers.” While talking about her private plane, Kim jokingly said, “Don’t breathe. Don’t touch a thing,” during the episode of her reality show.