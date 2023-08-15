Kim Kardashian goes for a ‘night swim in Puglia’ in golden bikini, people say ‘she ain’t even swimming'

Trust Kimmy K to turn even the most mundane activities into full blown photoshoot opportunities. On Tuesday, reality star, fashion and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian dropped a bunch of pictures from her photoshoot next to a swimming pool. While the pictures are rather glamorous, it doesn't seem like Kimberly actually went for a swim. (Also read: 'It's really confusing for me,' Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over Kanye West)

Kim makes a splash

Kim Kardashian had a full photoshoot at the pool.

The photos show Kim in a shiny golden bikini and her long hair let loose. She flaunted her fit figure as she struck a bunch of poses in the pool, next to it, on a bicycle and scrolling through her phone. The pictures were clicked at night time at what seemed like a mansion. Kim captioned the post, “Nite swim in Puglia.”

As always, Kim got a variety of comments from her fans and haters alike. Someone noticed, “Bro she ain’t even swimming.” Another mentioned, “An impromptu pic with a whole camera crew and perfect lighting.” Meanwhile, a fan also called her an ‘Armenian Barbie’, and ‘such a baddie’.

Kim and fam at Drake's show

When not taking staged dips in pools, Kim has been spending her time with family. She was spotted on Monday at Drake's concert with half-sister Kendall Jenner, her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny, and their sister Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Kim was seen in a grey leotard, clicking pictures of Kendall and Bad Bunny and they indulged in some PDA.

Skims soars

Kim has also been keeping busy promoting her lingerie line Skims on social media. Skims recently raised fresh funding that values the company at $4 billion. The $270 million funding round was led by Wellington Management Group and joined by Greenoaks Capital Partners, Skims said in an emailed statement Wednesday. The clothing maker has raised a total of $670 million from investors including D1 Capital Partners and Imaginary Ventures.

Kim Kardashian has been a TV star for over 15 years, starring on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now Hulu's The Kardashians, but she has rarely dipped her toe into the acting pool. She will soon be seen on American Horror Story.

She also has a series of voice acting animation credits and has played herself with cameos on sitcoms and films ranging from How I Met Your Mother to 30 Rock and 2 Broke Girls, and most recently, Ocean's 8. But she has had a handful of minor acting roles: in 2008, she was part of the parody comedy film, Disaster Movie; in 2009, she booked one episode of CSI: NY; and in 2012, she appeared in four episodes of Drop Dead Diva.

