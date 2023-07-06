'It's really confusing for me,' Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over Kanye West

During a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian revealed her mixed emotions and emotional turmoil in response to ex-husband Kanye West's highly publicized anti-Semitic rants. US socialite Kim Kardashian poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP)(AFP)

In a heartfelt conversation with her sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim broke down in tears, admitting that she was not okay.

Teary-eyed Kim confessed, "I'm just having such a hard day today."

Overwhelmed by sadness, she revealed that she hadn't even changed clothes in days. Reflecting on the situation, she expressed her frustration, stating, "It sucks, you know? When someone doesn't see how different they are."

Kim, 42, acknowledged, “It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different than the person that I married.”

Amid the conversation with Khloé, Kim admitted that she felt sympathy for Kanye despite the public backlash he faced.

The reality TV star shared her belief that he didn't seem to care about the consequences of his actions. "I don't even think he feels bad for himself because I don't even know if he knows how," Kim expressed, highlighting her ex-husband's apparent lack of remorse.

Kim also revealed her reluctance to reach out to Kanye due to her fear of his potential negative response. She explained that she was concerned he would "go off" on her.

After Kanye West griped online that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian was keeping his children from him, she broke her silence by pointing out that he’d picked them up for school that very day. (Shutterstock)(HT_PRINT)

The 42-year-old described, “The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it… I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids.”

Khloé swiftly reassured her sister, stating, "It's not your fault. It's really not." She emphasized that the ‘Heartless’ rapper had multiple opportunities to retract his statements but consistently chose to double down on his controversial views.

Khloé described the experience of witnessing Kanye's behavior as akin to "watching a car crash in slow motion." She made it clear that “none of us share these anti-Semitic views,” and recognized the irresponsibility of his words, considering his significant influence and ability to incite others.

The 39-year-old sister acknowledged the mounting pressure Kim faced and her desire to protect her children from the fallout.

“Kim feels all this pressure. I know there is so much mounting up and there is only so much that one person can take. And Kim wants to protect her kids from everything.”

She expressed the difficulty of the situation, admitting that she felt angry and sad.

Kim explained, "There is so much to think about. I am so angry, but I am also so sad. You're instinct wants to be like, 'Wow, I could never talk to this person again,' but then you think of your babies."

Kim and Kanye, who share four children together, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, ended their seven-year marriage in 2021.

Towards the end of 2022, the Canadian rapper embarked on a months-long anti-Semitic rant, including tweets glorifying Hitler and expressing harmful views towards Jewish people. He also faced a lawsuit from a former employee accusing him of praising Hitler and Nazism in business meetings, which he settled despite denying the claims.

In light of these incidents, it was revealed that Kanye allegedly wanted to name his 2018 album "Hitler" after the infamous dictator. Subsequently, he faced consequences, including being dropped from brand partnerships. Currently, Kanye has maintained a relatively low profile with his reported "wife" Bianca Censori.