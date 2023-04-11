Kim Kardashian joins American Horror Story season 12, receives mixed reactions: 'We didn’t ask for this'

Kim Kardashian is teaming up with Ryan Murphy for the latest season of American Horror Story. The reality star and businesswoman took to Instagram to announce that she is joining AHS alum Emma Roberts for the 12th season of the hit show, while posting a teaser video accompanied with eerie music, along with a caption that included eyeball and blood drop emojis. (Also read: Drake's father denies trolling Kanye West with new song 'Rescue Me' featuring Kim Kardashian) Kim Kardashian is set to star in the 12th season of American Horror Story.

The short teaser video which was posted by The Kardashians star revealed that she will be joining American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts in the 12th season, which is eyeing a release sometime around this summer. The teaser also hinted that the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will be called Delicate. Emma Roberts also posted the same video with the caption, “This summer… Kim and I are DELICATE.”

Fans were surprised at the announcement and wrote in the comments. A fan said, “This is the 2023 plot twist I didn’t see coming!!!” while another wrote, “Just when you think she’s done it all, she’s back again (clap emoticons).” Kim's sister Kylie Jenner reacted to the post and commented with fire emoticons. There were also some mixed comments to the announcement, where one user wrote, “We didn’t ask for this.” Another comment read, “Ugh guess I'm skipping this season.” One user also wrote, “Well this is the end of ahs.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Ryan Murphy said he wrote the part with Kim Kardashian in mind. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done,” Ryan said. The report further added that he began speaking with Kim regarding the role since last summer, which will also mark her high-profile TV debut.

Sources also claimed that the 12th season will reportedly be based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition. The book is described as a "gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens--while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

Kim Kardashian has been a popular face on TV for over the last 15 years, headlining the previous show Keeping Up With the Kardashians before starring in the new version in Hulu’s The Kardashians. Season 12 will mark Emma Roberts’ return to the franchise, in which she last appeared in 2019, having starred in four of the seasons. Previous stars in the Emmy-winning show include Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett and Lady Gaga.

