Drake's father denies trolling Kanye West with new song 'Rescue Me' featuring Kim Kardashian

Drake's new song "Rescue Me" has caused quite a stir among fans, with many speculating that the Toronto rapper was trolling Kanye West by sampling Kim Kardashian's voice on the track. However, Drake's father, Dennis Graham, has come out to dispel these rumors and set the record straight. Dennis Graham, father of Canadian rapper Drake, has denied rumors that his son was 'trolling' Kanye West by sampling Kim Kardashian's voice on his new track 'Rescue Me'

During an episode of Sound 42's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio, Drake played a snippet of "Rescue Me," which features Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner talking about Kim's emotional state during her divorce from Kanye.

Despite fans' suspicions that Drake was trying to taunt Kanye with the sample, Dennis Graham took to Instagram to clarify that there was no beef between the two artists. "Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song," he wrote. "Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????"

The sample comes from the 2021 season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which chronicled the breakdown of Kim and Kanye's seven-year marriage. The reality star initially filed for divorce in February 2021, citing "differences in lifestyle and politics" as the reason for their split.

In "Rescue Me," Drake raps about what he's looking for in an ideal partner, including patience, trust, honesty, and ambition. Fame, however, isn't a prerequisite for dating the 6 God. "I don’t think I meet ’em at the places I be/ But deep down I think about you all day, mami," he spits.

Drake's relationship with Kanye has been a rocky one, with the two artists engaging in a feud that threatened to boil over in the run-up to their respective albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda. However, the two eventually reconciled for the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert in December 2021.

Also read | Khloe Kardashian's daughter True dives into a lavish octonauts adventure on her fifth birthday bash

Despite this, their feud briefly reignited last year when Drake implied that he only reunited with Kanye as a favor to Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince. Kanye responded on Twitter, writing: "Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times[.] Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game."

For now, it seems that there is no new beef brewing between Drake and Kanye, and fans will just have to enjoy "Rescue Me" for what it is: a laidback, piano-laced track about finding love.