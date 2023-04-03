Home / Entertainment / Others / Khloe Kardashian's daughter True dives into a lavish octonauts adventure on her fifth birthday bash

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True dives into a lavish octonauts adventure on her fifth birthday bash

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 03, 2023 08:30 PM IST

Khloe Kardashian knows how to throw a party, and she certainly didn't disappoint with her daughter True's fifth birthday celebration

The Kardashians are known for their extravagant parties, and Khloe Kardashian did not disappoint as she celebrated her daughter True's fifth birthday in style. The reality TV star went all out with an Octonauts-themed party at her luxurious $17 million LA mansion, complete with a large cake featuring all the characters from the children's TV series.

True was dressed in a pink dress that matched her mom's, and the party had a large rainbow balloon arch outside the house. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were there to celebrate, with Kourtney and Kylie sharing pictures from the event on social media.

Kylie Jenner's rarely seen one-year-old son, Aire, even made an appearance and stole the show in an adorable moment when he crashed a video. The party continued outside, with Khloe's backyard transformed into an underwater wonderland, complete with a giant octopus wrapped around a pool-side cabana.

The kids, including Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, were kept entertained with activities like making slime and breaking a piñata. True eventually broke into the giant piñata, shaped like character Tweak from the show, and everyone rushed to collect the candy that spilled out.

Guests sang happy birthday to True before Tweak made an appearance at the party, and True showed her love for the character with her pink shirt featuring an image of Tweak in green beads.

Last year, True's father, Tristan Thompson, offered to pay for her cat-themed birthday party, but Khloe refused. This followed the news of Tristan's affair with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, with whom he had a child in December 2021. Khloe and Tristan split following the scandal, but rumors have been circulating that the pair have rekindled their romance.

Regardless of the rumors, it's clear that Khloe spared no expense in making her daughter's fifth birthday a day to remember. From the Octonauts-themed decorations to the piñata filled with candy, True's party was a lavish affair fit for a Kardashian.

